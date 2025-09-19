India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Probable Playing XIs, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Today’s Match

India National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match: India will take on Oman in their final Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19, 2025. The defending champions have already booked their spot in the Super Four, while Oman are out of the tournament after two defeats. India are likely to rest some senior players with Jasprit Bumrah expected to be on top of that list. The team management could hand opportunities to fringe players such as Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir is not expected to make major changes with a key clash against Pakistan scheduled for Sunday. Rinku Singh may once again miss out on selection.

Oman, playing their last match of the campaign, will hope to end on a positive note. They are expected to stick with the same XI despite back-to-back losses.

India probable XI vs Oman: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Oman probable XI vs India: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (captain), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wicketkeeper), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana/Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh.

Oman squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (captain), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wicketkeeper), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf.

India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Weather Report

Clear skies are expected for the match with no threat of rain. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi could reach 39°C during the day and fall to about 28°C later in the evening.

India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Pitch Report

The surface at Sheikh Zayed Stadium has tested both batters and bowlers in this tournament. Early overs have seen low bounce and slower movement, making run-scoring difficult. Batters who survive that phase have often found rhythm once the ball softens, with teams able to add heavy runs in the final ten overs.

Fast bowlers will be key in the opening spell, while spinners may play a holding role in the middle overs to check the scoring rate. Captains winning the toss are likely to field first. A score of around 170 should be competitive if batting first.