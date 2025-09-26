India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28 as Salman Agha-Led Team Beat Bangladesh by 11 Runs

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan booked a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final with an 11-run win over Bangladesh in the Super Fours at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 25, 2025. India had already qualified for the title clash after beating Bangladesh a day earlier. It will be the first time in 17 editions of the Asia Cup that India and Pakistan meet in the final.

Pakistan's never-say-never attitude earns them a spot in the Final! 😍



Defending a modest target, 🇵🇰 were at their best with the ball & in the field, standing up on the big stage claiming a thumping win!#PAKvBAN#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/uqALRLxjOU — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 25, 2025

Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf took three wickets each to turn the match in Pakistan’s favour. Shaheen struck early to rattle Bangladesh’s top order. Bangladesh hurt themselves further with poor shot selection and miscommunication. Shamim Hossain top-scored with 30 but his dismissal to Shaheen sparked a collapse. Bangladesh were restricted to 124 for nine in 20 overs. Shaheen finished with figures of three for 17 and Rauf claimed three for 33.

Earlier, Pakistan struggled on a used surface that offered grip and turn. Taskin Ahmed led Bangladesh’s attack with three for 28. Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan also picked up wickets as Pakistan managed only 135 for eight. Mohammad Haris scored 31 while Mohammad Nawaz added 25 to push the total past 130.

Bangladesh held the upper hand at the halfway stage. But their batting failed to match the discipline of their bowlers. Pakistan fought back with a spirited bowling display to seal a dramatic win and set up a much-anticipated final against India on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan 135/8 in 20 overs (Mohammad Haris 31, Mohammad Nawaz 25; Taskin Ahmed 3-28, Rishad Hossain 2-18) beat Bangladesh 124/9 in 20 overs (Shamim Hossain 30, Saif Hassan 18; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-17, Haris Rauf 3-33) by 11 runs.