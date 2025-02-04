India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Tickets Sell Out Within Minutes of Going Live

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan sold out within minutes after the online sale began on Monday. More than 1,50,000 fans joined the virtual queue in an attempt to secure seats for the highly anticipated clash. The overwhelming demand caused long wait times, with many users experiencing delays of over an hour on the ticketing platform.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for the India vs. Pakistan match in Dubai sold out. The overwhelming demand saw over 150,000 eager fans queue online, resulting in wait times of more than an hour pic.twitter.com/dEtJYY2z8d — IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2025

The demand for India-Pakistan match tickets was strong across all price categories, including the Dh2,000 (₹47,434) Platinum and Dh5,000 (₹1.8 lakh) Grand Lounge sections. Industry experts predict the match will boost economic activity in the hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors in Dubai, with a surge in hotel bookings and local business activity.

Pakistan and the UAE will co-host the tournament, which runs from February 19 to March 9. The match will take place on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as part of the group stage in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The Dubai stadium, with a seating capacity of 25,000, is expected to be packed for the marquee encounter.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. They will face Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2. Pakistan enters the tournament as the defending champion, while India last won the title in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will feature eight teams playing 15 matches across Pakistan and the UAE. Group A includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, while Group B features Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa. Hosts Pakistan will open the tournament against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.