India vs Pakistan – Lesser Known Asia Cup Stats

The Asia Cup 2022 will commence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday. The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format. This is the second time the tournament will be played in the shortest format. It was last held in the T20 format in Bangladesh in 2016, where India beat the host by eight wickets in the final.

India vs Pakistan – Asia Cup Stats

Most Runs For India in Asia Cup v Pakistan – Rohit Sharma -328

Most Runs For Pakistan in Asia Cup vs India- Shoaib Malik – 400

Most Wickets For India In Asia Cup vs Pakistan – Hardik Pandya – 3

Most Wickets For Pakistan In Asia Cup vs India: Mohammed Amir – 8