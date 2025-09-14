India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: IND Crush PAK by 7 Wickets in One-Sided Clash

India outclassed Pakistan with a convincing 7-wicket victory in the Asia Cup encounter on Sunday, comfortably chasing down a modest target of 127. The chase was anchored by captain Suryakumar Yadav’s composed 47, while Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 31 off just 13 balls ensured there were no hiccups.

Earlier, Pakistan struggled with the bat, managing only 127/9 after a late surge from Shaheen Shah Afridi. For much of the innings, they looked in danger of folding before even crossing the 100-run mark. India’s bowlers dominated throughout—Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets, Axar Patel struck twice, while Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya provided early breakthroughs to rattle Pakistan’s top order.

Pakistan’s lone bright spot with the ball was Saim Ayub, who claimed three wickets, but the total proved far too small to defend against a clinical Indian batting lineup.