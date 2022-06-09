India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya's final flourish powers India to 211 after 20 overs

South Africa has won the toss and opted to field first. While the last international game at this venue was in 2019, four IPL matches were played in 2021 and 195 was the average score. However, India finished with 211 after 20 overs. India were off to a great start as both Ishan and Rutu rode their luck to stitch a 50+ opening stand. Although Shreyas slowed down in the second half of his innings, he did his part by taking on spinners in the middle overs. Ishan went severe on Keshav before holing out. Pant swung his bat around for a handy innings and then Hardik showed his swag with the bat donning the finisher's role to perfection. Nortje bowled a great last over to keep it to 211

