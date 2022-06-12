India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: South Africa opt to bowl, India name unchanged XI

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field in the second T20. g. Despite having more than 200 to chase, RVD and Miller saw them through with elan.The pitch that is being used tonight is right in the center which means the boundary is equal on either side, 65 meters and straight is 74 meters.

It has a fair bit of grass but it is dry grass, it will not help the seamers too much. Fair amount of cracks as well but doesn't seem to grip too much as well. It is going to skid through and not much for the spinners. Because of the weather it has a little bit of moisture and can be two-paced. Rishabh Pant and Co have opted for an unchanged squad.