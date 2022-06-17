India vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya power India to strong finish after middle order collapse

Dinesh Karthik scored a counter-attacking fifty as India aim to finish with a big total against South Africa in the ongoing fourth T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadiumin Rajkot.After losing the first two games, the Rishabh Pant led side gave a befitting response to the Proteas in the third T20I in Vizag. Fifties from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, followed by incredible bowling performances from Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal steered India to 48-run win.

However, South Africa lead the series 2-1 and will look to seal the series today, ahead of the final T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday. 20:41 Local Time, 15:11 GMT: 73 runs off the last five overs. But getting only 56 in the first 10 might have left India 15-20 runs short because Karthik and Hardik showed it was a good pitch to bat on. Unlike the previous games where they had got good starts, India were rocked early and were three down in 6.1 overs, Pant and Hardik steadied the innings with some cautious batting until the skipper chased after a wide one again. Karthik then walked out to the middle and took 4-5 balls to get going, once he did the carnage started and he was the enforcer in the 65-run partnership.