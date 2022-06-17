India vs South Africa, 4th T20I: South Africa opt to bowl against highflying India

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field first in the fourth T20 in Vizag. Rishabh Pant, the skipper of India, said they were looking to bowl first. Adds that they are focussing on the process and mentions that when one plays for the country, every game is a must-win game. Tells that they are trying to increase their run-rate in the middle overs and it might not work out all the time but adds that, they are trying to improve.

South Africa spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj leaked more than 10 runs an over with the Indians purposely going on the offensive against them. Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been their most impressive bowler and the hosts have given him due respect by not taking many chances against him. Chahal and Axar were ineffective in the first two T20Is and that allowed South Africa to chase down totals rather comfortably, but when the duo found back their mojo they managed to keep the series alive. Bavuma and Co. still hold the lead and India need a win here to ensure the Bengaluru T20I is not a dead-rubber.