India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Timings, Probable Playing XIs and Live Streaming Details

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India will face South Africa in the fifth and final T20 international at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, December 19, 2025. India lead the five-match series 2-1 and will aim to seal the series with a win. A victory would give India their 14th straight T20I series win. South Africa can only draw the series if they win the final match.

The teams come into the game after the fourth T20I was abandoned in Lucknow due to heavy fog. The players warmed up but the toss did not take place. Officials waited until 9:45 p.m. IST before calling off the match as visibility continued to worsen.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav will be a key player to watch. He has struggled for form but remains an important leader. India have won more than 80 percent of matches under his captaincy. With the T20 World Cup approaching next year the team will hope he finds form with the bat. South Africa will depend on opener Quinton de Kock. He scored a rapid 90 in the second T20I earlier in the series.

Head-to-Head Record

India and South Africa have played 35 T20Is so far. India have won 20 matches. South Africa have won 13.

IND vs SA 4th T20I Probable Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XIs: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Probable Playing XIs: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

Weather Report

Weather conditions are expected to be favourable for cricket. There is no forecast of rain during the match. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature may drop to about 16 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host its first T20I between India and South Africa. The nature of the pitch will depend on the type of soil used. A red soil pitch generally favours batters. It provides good bounce, allowing them to play shots from the start. Bowlers can also use the bounce if they pitch the ball in the right areas. On such a surface, a score of 210 to 220 while batting first can be competitive.

A black soil pitch may help bowlers, especially spinners. The lower bounce will require batters to play cautiously. In this case, a total of 180 to 190 could be enough for a win. There is also a possibility of a mixed soil pitch. It will offer an even contest between bat and ball, giving both sides a fair chance.

Live Broadcast

The match will start at 7 p.m. IST. It will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.