India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 10

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming: South Africa Women won the toss and chose to bowl in the tenth match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 against India Women at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 9, 2025. India enter the game on the back of consecutive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will look to continue the winning run. However, concerns remain over Smriti Mandhana’s form as she has struggled to score in the tournament so far. South Africa bounced back from their loss to England with a solid win against New Zealand. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and streamed online on the JioHotstar app and website.

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming Info

Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, ODI Women’s World Cup 2025

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 4 PM IST (Delayed due to wet outfield)

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network channels in India

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

India Women vs South Africa Women Match 10th Playing 11s

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba