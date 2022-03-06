India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: India won by an innings and 222 runs

Ravindra Jadeja scored unbeaten 175 and snared nine wickets across both innings as India defeat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs at Mohali to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. India enforced the follow-on after bowling out Sri Lanka for just 174 in first innings. In the second innings, Ashwin struck early to remove Nissanka after lunch, leaving Sri Lanka tottering at 19/2. Dhananjaya de Silva (30) offered resistance in the second session but Jadeja removed him before tea.

The Saurashtra all-rounder picked up 3 more wickets in final session to further pile misery on the opposition. He finished with figures of 4/46 in 16 overs.Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday went past Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.Ashwin achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka here in Mohali.Charith Asalanka became Ashwin's 435th Test scalp. Earlier on Day 3, Ashwin had equalled Kapil Dev's tally.Anil Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in Tests with 619 scalps.After being asked to follow on, Sri Lanka once again got off to bad start as the side lost opening batter Lahiru Thirimanne (0) in the third over of the innings. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka then ensured that the visitors do not lose any more wickets.

