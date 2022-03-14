India vs Sri Lanka : India win 2nd Test by 238 runs, win series 2-0

Rohit Sharma won his first test series as India captain against Sri Lanka on 2-0 margin. Kusal Mendis and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne resumed SL's innings (at 28/1) and brought up their 50-run stand. They extended the stand to 97 runs before Ashwin dismissed the latter on 54. Mathews didn't last long thereafter, losing his stumps to Ravindra Jadeja on 1. Ashwin struck again, this time sending Dhananjaya de Silva packing on 4. Then, Karunaratne brought up his 28th Test 50 and provided some stability with Niroshan Dickwella.

Eventually, the two took the side to 151-4 at Tea. Soon after resumption, Axar Patel got the wicket of Dickwella to snap the half-century stand. Axar struck again 8 overs later, dismissing Charith Asalanka on 5. Despite losing partners, Karunaratne went on to notch up an impressive 100. SL were quickly 9 down as Bumrah dismissed Karunaratne on 107 and the Surangal Lakmal on 1. All Indian players shook hands with Lakmal as his Test career came to an end. Pant's 28-ball 50, the fastest by an Indian in Tests was the icing on the cake, while Shreyas made 50s in both innings. They declared at 303 for 9, setting a world record target of 447. It wasn't happening, but Sri Lanka didn't roll over, at least their captain didn't. Notched up his 14th Terst hundred and delayed the inevitable, which did happen with 35 minutes to go for dinner. 24 points were up for grabs and the hosts ensured they grabbed it with both hands.