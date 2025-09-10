India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Probable Playing XIs, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Today’s Match

Indian National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match: India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10, 2o25. This is the first Group A match of the tournament. India have played regularly in Dubai since 2020. Earlier this year, the team lifted the 2025 Champions Trophy at the same venue. India will aim to add another title in the UAE. The match against UAE will start at 6:30 p.m. local time (8 p.m. IST). Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network and stream it on Sony LIV.

India vs United Arab Emirates, 2nd Match​​​​​​​ Weather report

The start time of the match has already been pushed back by 30 minutes because of the heat. The maximum temperature in Dubai on Wednesday is likely to touch 41 degrees Celsius during the day. By the evening, the temperature is expected to fall to around 31 degrees Celsius.

India vs United Arab Emirates, 2nd Match Pitch report

The pitches in Dubai have been on the slower side in recent matches. For this game, a little grass is expected to remain on the wicket. That will give fast bowlers some help with the new ball. Dew is also likely to play a big role under the lights. Captains may prefer to bowl first after winning the toss.

India vs United Arab Emirates, 2nd Match Probable playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (captain), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique.