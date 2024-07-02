India vs Zimbabwe: Sanju Samson OUT, Harshit Rana Included For First Two T20Is

The Men’s Selection Committee has named Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe.Originally slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series starting Saturday, 6th July, the trio will travel to India first with the rest of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian squad before departing for Harare.

India's tour of Zimbabwe will comprise a five-match T20 International series. Youngsters Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma were rewarded for their exploits in the last IPL with maiden India call-ups under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. The tour gained much more importance after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20 Internationals. The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will take place in 2026, to be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and India.

India’s squad for 1st & 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harshit Rana

