India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul completes 8,000 international cricket runs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 : Star India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul on Saturday completed 8,000 international cricket runs during the first Test match against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In the second inning of the first Test match against Bangladesh, Rahul scored 22 runs from 19 balls at a strike rate of 115.79 to achieve the milestone. He was unbeaten; however, his knock came to an end after India skipper Rohit Sharma declured India's second inning at 287/4.

Rahul made his Test debut in 2014 against Australia; following that, he scored 2885 runs after playing 50 Test matches and 86 innings.

In ODIs, he appeared in 77 matches and 72 innings and scored 2851 runs at a strike rate of 87.56.

Meanwhile, in T20Is, the 32-year-old scored 2265 runs in 72 matches and 68 innings.

At the end of day three, Bangladesh were 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten. Bangladesh started the post-Tea session at 56/0 with Shadman Islam (21) and Zakir Hasan (32) unbeaten on the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India in the session, removing Zakir for 33 (47 balls). The rest three wickets were picked by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Shadman Islam (35), Mominul Haque (13), and Mushfiqur Rahim (13).

The second session of Day three of the Chennai Test resumed with India at 205/3 with Rishabh Pant (82*) and Shubman Gill (86*) unbeaten on the crease. India now have a lead of 432 runs.

Pant went on to score a century on his comeback innings in the longest format of the game. On the other hand, Gill played an unbeaten knock of 119 runs from 176 balls, which was laced with 10 boundaries and four maximums.

Middle-order batter KL Rahul also played a valuable knock of unbeaten 22 runs in 19 balls, which included four boundaries.

India declared their innings when the team score was 287 runs for the loss of four wickets. They set a target of 515 runs for the visitors in order to win the first match of the series.

