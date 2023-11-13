India will be nervous about facing this New Zealand side: Ross Taylor ahead of World Cup semifinal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Flying on high confidence after having won all their nine group stage games India will take on New Zealand as the favourites in the semifinal clash, but former Blackcaps batter Ross Taylor believes the hosts will be "nervous" when they face the 2019 World Cup runner-up at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

India have dominated the ongoing World Cup, winning all nine of their group-stage games and being the only undefeated team in the tournament. The hosts topped the group stage rankings after winning all nine of their matches. In Dharamsala, they defeated New Zealand by four wickets.

It must be noted that in the 2019 World Cup, New Zealand ended India's dominance four years ago when they defeated the Virat Kohli-led side in a rain-soaked semifinal in Manchester. New Zealand, who qualified as the last team for the semifinals in this ongoing tournament, had a slump in form, losing four consecutive games after an initial winning streak.

"Four years ago, India went into the semi-final in Manchester as the form side in the tournament, while we were more focused on ensuring our net run rate would keep Pakistan out of reach for the final spot in the top four. This time around, India are even bigger favourite, at home and has played so well during the group stage. But when we have nothing to lose, New Zealand teams can be dangerous. If there is a team that India will be nervous facing, it will be this New Zealand side," Taylor wrote in his column for ICC.

Talking about the upcoming match at the Wankhede Stadium, Taylor said, "We're up against it, of course, but that was also the case in 2019. That was a two-day one-day game! It was a strange situation for me, I was not out overnight. That is nerve-wracking enough in Test cricket, let alone a one-dayer and a World Cup semi-final. At Old Trafford, I'd say the crowd was probably about 80% Indian, with a sprinkling of New Zealand friends and family and then some English."

The game will take place at Wankhede Stadium, which is known for being a high-scoring ground. South Africa scored 350-plus twice at the stadium. India fared well at the Wankhede Stadium in this World Cup, they registered a comprehensive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue restricted Sri Lanka for a score of 55 while defending a total of 358.

Then Glenn Maxwell produced a brilliant double-century to help Australia successfully chase down 291 against Afghanistan last week at the Wankhede.

"We had to back ourselves in that game. South Africa had just scored 300 there so most commentators thought we were crazy because we were scoring pretty slowly, but Kane Williamson and myself were confident that 240-250 would be a competitive total. That is what we ended up on, and then Matt Henry and Trent Boult got us some early wickets, which we knew would be crucial," Taylor said.

"The other thing I remember from the game is Martin Guptill's run-out of MS Dhoni. Obviously, everyone remembers the run-out of Guptill in the final, but that one in the semi-final gets a lot of air time in New Zealand as well. I was also on the end of a run-out in that game. Ravindra Jadeja got me from the boundary, I was sure I would be ok but he got a direct hit. He really is a freak and I am sure he will be crucial again this time."

"Mumbai is usually a ground where you can expect big scores, but the big test for New Zealand will be dealing with the conditions," the former New Zealand batter said.

Taylor believes that if New Zealand can strike early, it will put enormous pressure on India's middle order.

"The toss is important but if New Zealand can start well with bat and ball, that will give them a lot of confidence to stay in the fight. The first ten overs in both innings are crucial. When India is batting, you want to get them two or three down in the first ten overs to put them under pressure. They rely heavily on an excellent top three. There is Shubman Gill, the number one player in the world, and then Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We need to try to make inroads and put the middle order under pressure. If you can do that, it stifles them and affects how early they can assert their dominance," Taylor said.

"Then when India is bowling, it is similar. You want to score runs but it is also vital we keep wickets in hand against weapons like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. When they get on a roll, they can be a lethal force, and the spinners can really pile on the pressure. If you keep wickets in hand, that is when it becomes a bit easier, rather than having to chase the game," he added.

