New Delhi [India], November 23 : Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted after Team India's struggle in the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Guwahati.

Ravi Ashwin shared a post on his X, praising South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy's defensive technique against spinners.

Ashwin said that the Rishabh Pant-led India had to push hard to win this Guwahati Test. The former cricketer stressed that the Asian Giants need to keep in mind that the session will be lost due to bad light in Guwahati.

"SA have knocked off five sessions from this test now. India will have to do the heavy lifting to push for a win, also keeping in mind that another session will surely be lost due to bad light," Ashwin wrote on X.

"Muthusamy's defensive technique against spin has been the highlight so far," Ravi Ashwin added.

Meanwhile, the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are in a commanding position in the ongoing second Test.

After opting to bat first, openers Aiden Markram (38 off 81 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (35 off 82 deliveries) stitched an 82-run stand for the opening wicket.

Tristan Stubbs (49 off 112 deliveries), captain Temba Bavuma (41 off 92 balls), Tony de Zorzi (28 off 59 deliveries), and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (45 off 122 balls) got starts but couldn't convert their score into a big one.

At the time of writing, South Africa are in a commanding position - scoring 401/7 in 132 overs.

Senuran Muthusamy has made an unbeaten 185-ball 86. Muthusamy is eyeing his maiden Test hundred. Marco Jansen, on the other hand, has notched up 48* runs off 44 deliveries as the duo have stitched a 68-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Their partnership has put India on the back foot, who are struggling to take wickets. For India, Kuldeep Yadav has taken three wickets so far.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

