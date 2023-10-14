Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session here and said India is eager to host the Olympics in the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said India will leave no stone unturned in preparing for the successful organization of the Olympics in 2036.

He said Indians are not just sports lovers, but we also live it and the country is also eager to host the Youth Olympics which will take place in 2029.

The Prime Minister underlined the significance of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session taking place in India after 40 years.

He also informed the gathering about India's victory in the Cricket World Cup fixture against Pakistan at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad to a roar of cheers.

"I congratulate Team Bharat and every Indian on this historic victory," he said.

He recalled the performances of many athletes in the last edition of the Olympics and also highlighted India's best-ever performance in the recently concluded Asian Games and the new records made by young athletes of India in the World University Games.

Noting that global events are an opportunity for India to welcome the world, the Prime Minister emphasized that India is primed to host global events owing to its fast-expanding economy and well-developed infrastructure.

He gave the example of the G20 Summit where events were organized in more than 60 cities of the country and said that it is proof of India's organizing capacity in every sector. The Prime Minister put forth the belief of 140 crore citizens of India.

"India is eager to host the Olympics in the country. India will leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the successful organization of the Olympics in 2036, this is the dream of the 140 crore Indians", the Prime Minister said.

He underlined that the positive changes are a sign of the rapidly transforming landscape of sports in India and credited the efforts of the government for India's improving performance in the world of sports.

PM Modi emphasized that India has successfully proved its capability to organize global sports tournaments.

He mentioned the recently hosted global tournaments such as the Chess Olympiad which witnessed the participation of 186 countries, the Football Under-17 Women's World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, the Women's World Boxing Championship, the Shooting World Cup and the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

He noted that India organizes the largest cricket league in the world every year.

The Prime Minister informed that the IOC Executive Board has recommended including cricket in the Olympics and expressed confidence that the recommendations will be accepted.

He emphasized that the country wishes to fulfill this dream with the support of all stakeholders. "India is also eager to host the Youth Olympics taking place in the year 2029," he said and expressed confidence that the IOC will continue lending its support to India.

The Prime Minister emphasized that sports has been a vital part of India's culture and lifestyle and in villages no festival is complete without sports.

The Prime Minister said that sports is not just for winning medals but is a medium to win hearts. "Sports belong to all for all. It not only prepares champions but also promotes peace, progress and wellness. Therefore, sports is another medium of uniting the world". Once again welcoming the delegates, the Prime Minister declared the session open.

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and member of the International Olympic Committee Nita Ambani were among those present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor