India Win by 6 Runs at The Oval; Mohammed Siraj’s Fiery Five-Wicket Haul Secures Thrilling Victory

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India pulled off a thrilling six-run win over England in the fifth and final Test on Monday, levelling the series 2-2 after a hard-fought contest between the two sides. Pacer Mohammed Siraj emerged as the match-winner, claiming 5 for 104 in the second innings. He also finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 23 scalps. Prasidh Krishna supported him well with figures of 4 for 126.

Set a record target of 374 runs, England resumed the final day at 339 for six. However, their innings folded quickly as India took the remaining four wickets for just 28 runs. The hosts were bowled out for 367 in 85.1 overs. Chris Woakes came out to bat at No. 11 with a sling on his shoulder and showed courage in trying to take England over the line. However, Siraj and Krishna proved too good in the final moments.

The series witnessed high drama throughout. England won the first Test at Leeds by five wickets. India bounced back strongly with a crushing 336-run win in the second match at Birmingham. England regained the lead with a 22-run win at Lord’s in the third Test. The fourth match at Manchester ended in a draw after India’s resilient fifth-day batting.

The final Test saw India fighting back on the last day after centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook had earlier put England in command.

India 224 and 396

England 247 and 367 all out in 85.1 overs (Joe Root 105, Harry Brook 111, Ben Duckett 54; Mohammed Siraj 5-104, Prasidh Krishna 4-126)

England v India Day 5 - Highlights