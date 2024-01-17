India win toss, elect to bat against Afghanistan in third T20I

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17 : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final T20I of the three-match series being played at M Chinnaswammy Stadium here on Wednesday.

India are leading the series 2-0 and they will look to sweep the series. This is their last T20I before the much-awaited T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place later this year in the West Indies and the United States.

India have made three changes in their side. The hosts brought in Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav in place of Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel respectively.

"We will bat first. We bowled in the first two games, so we'll bat today. Nothing to do with the wicket, just want to try some combinations and give some chances. We have ticked a few boxes, this is another opportunity to try new faces. We have made three changes -Sanju, Avesh and Kuldeep are in. Axar, Jitesh and Arshdeep are out," Rohit said at the time of the toss.

"We wanted to bowl first. We have taken some positives from the series, we'll try for a few more today. We have got three changes as well," said Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

