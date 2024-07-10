India win toss, opt to bat first against Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 10 : India won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third T20I at Harare on Wednesday.

The series consisting of five matches is currently level at 1-1. Zimbabwe won the first match by 13 runs while India bounced back to win the next one by 100 runs.

There are three changes in the Indian line-up, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube coming in to the main playing eleven, joining the team after the T20 World Cup triumph. Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Dhruv Jurel are meanwhile not playing this game.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill said at the toss, "We will bat first. Hopefully, the moisture will help us. We have got the World Cup back, Sanju, Jaiswal and Shivam are in. So is Khaleel, Mukesh rests for this one. We feel we have a balanced side."

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said during the toss, "We were going to bowl first either way. The surface is not as moist as the first, not very flat. The game will see the seamers coming into the contest, and expect some slow turn. Hopefully, the boys have learnt a few lessons from the second game. We need to back our bowlers and keep them to as low a total as possible. Two changes for us. Innocent Kaia has a slight injury, Marumani is in. And Ngarava comes in for Luke Jongwe."

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

