India Women Beat Sri Lanka by Seven Wickets to Take 2-0 Series Lead (VIDEO)

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India continued their dominant run in Visakhapatnam with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka Women in the second T20I on Tuesday. The victory gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. A disciplined bowling effort followed by an aggressive chase helped India seal the match with 49 balls to spare. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also equaled Meg Lanning’s record for the most T20I wins as captain with 76 victories.

Asked to bat first, Sri Lanka Women struggled to find momentum and finished on 128 for nine in 20 overs. Captain Chamari Athapaththu led the scoring with 31 off 24 balls that included three fours and two sixes. Sri Lanka lost direction after Athapaththu was dismissed in the sixth over. Spinner Sneh Rana bowled with control and returned figures of one for 11 from four overs. She replaced Deepti Sharma who missed the match due to illness.

Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 33 off 32 balls while Hasini Perera added 22 from 28 deliveries. Their 44-run stand for the third wicket failed to lift the scoring rate. Shree Charani took two wickets for 23. Vaishnavi Sharma impressed with two for 32 and claimed her first international wicket.

India’s chase began with early intent. Smriti Mandhana scored 14 off 11 balls before falling in the fourth over. From there, Shafali Verma took control of the innings.

Shafali dominated the powerplay and punished the Sri Lankan bowlers with clean hitting. She brought up her half-century off 27 balls which is the joint second fastest by an Indian woman against Sri Lanka in T20Is.

Jemimah Rodrigues provided strong support with 26 off 15 balls. India raced to 113 by the 10-over mark which is their highest score after 10 overs in women’s T20Is.

Harmanpreet scored 10 before being dismissed but the result was already decided. Shafali remained unbeaten on 69 off 34 balls with 11 fours and one six. Richa Ghosh struck the winning run to complete the chase in 11.5 overs.

With both batters and bowlers performing together, India moved closer to sealing the series.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Sri Lanka Women: 128/9 in 20 overs. Harshitha Samarawickrama (33), Chamari Athapaththu (31); Shree Charani (2/23), Vaishnavi Sharma (2/32)

India Women: 129/3 in 11.5 overs. Shafali Verma (69*), Jemimah Rodrigues (26); Kavisha Dilhari (1/15), Kawya Kavindi (1/32)