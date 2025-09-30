India Women Begin ICC World Cup 2025 Campaign With 59-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India Women began their 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup campaign with a 59-run win over co-hosts Sri Lanka in a rain-affected match here on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Batting first in a 47-over contest, India posted 269 for 8. Opener Pratika Rawal scored 37 and Harleen Deol made 48 before a middle-order collapse reduced India to 124 for 6. Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma then steadied the innings with fifties. Amanjot scored 57 off 56 balls and Deepti made 53 off 53 balls. The pair shared a 103-run stand for the seventh wicket, the second-highest for that wicket in Women’s World Cup history.

Deepti Sharma shines as India begin their campaign in style with a commanding win over Sri Lanka.

Chasing a revised target of 271, Sri Lanka were restricted to 211 in 45.4 overs. Spinner Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for 54 runs, while Shree Charani took 2 for 37 and Amanjot Kaur claimed 1 for 37. Inoka Ranaweera took 4 for 46 for Sri Lanka.

Deepti Sharma also became India’s second-highest wicket-taker in WODIs, surpassing Neetu David with 143 wickets, trailing only Jhulan Goswami.

Deepti Sharma cleans up Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu.





Other contributors for India included Sneh Rana, unbeaten 28 off 15 balls, and Harleen Deol. For Sri Lanka, Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 43 runs but her dismissal triggered a collapse.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 1 Playing 11s

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera