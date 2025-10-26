India Women restrict Bangladesh to 119/9 in rain-hit ICC Women's World Cup clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : India Women delivered a clinical performance with the ball as they restricted Bangladesh Women to 119/9 in 27 overs in their rain-hit ICC Women's Cricket World Cup clash being played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Sharmin Akter (36) top-scored for the visitors while Sobhana Mostary (26) offered some resistance, but the rest of the lineup struggled as India kept applying pressure with regular breakthroughs. Radha Yadav (3/30) led the way with the ball, followed by Sree Charani (2/23), while Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, and Amanjot Kaur chipped in with a wicket each, as reported by ICC.

After Nigar Sultana Joty's dismissal, Bangladesh looked to rebuild through a 38-run stand between Sharmin Akter and Mostary, which steadied the innings. However, once that partnership was broken, India ran through the middle and lower order, reducing Bangladesh from 91/3 to 117/9 in no time, with Yadav playing a big part in the collapse.

India took control of the clash against Bangladesh, striking soon after play resumed following a rain delay. The match was further reduced to 27 overs per side from the initial 43 after persistent showers. The hosts then picked up wickets in clusters, halting Bangladesh's momentum.

Radha Yadav produced a brilliant piece of fielding, firing in a direct hit at the non-striker's end to run out Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty after she had stepped out of her crease. Yadav then picked up her first wicket of the tournament as Sobhana Mostary's attempt to go big ended in the hands of the fielder at mid off, which triggered the collapse.

India, however, suffered an injury scare when Pratika Rawal twisted her ankle while fielding in the deep. The opener had to be helped off the field, as reported by ICC.

Earlier, India had claimed wickets in the power play before rain interrupted play in the first innings.

Renuka Singh Thakur got the first wicket, dismissing Sumaiya Akter in her very first over. Akter attempted to slice one but found the fielder at short third. Deepti Sharma then removed Rubya Haider before the end of the power play. The opener tried to go big but got a top edge, caught at mid off.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh Women 119/9 in 27 overs (Sharmin Akhter 36, Sobhana Mostary 26; Radha Yadav 3/30) vs India Women.

