India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 10 Delayed by an Hour - Check Timings Here

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Timings: The tenth match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 between India Women and South Africa Women was delayed by an hour due to rain and a wet outfield at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The toss is now scheduled for 3:32 p.m. IST. Play is expected to start at 4 p.m. No overs were lost due to the delay.

India has begun the tournament with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. South Africa, after losing to England in their opening match, bounced back with a win over New Zealand.

The hosts may be concerned about the recent form of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. South Africa will look to build on the momentum from their win against New Zealand. A victory today will strengthen India’s position before matches against Australia on October 12 and England on October 19.

Squads

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen.