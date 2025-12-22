India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I: Match Date, Time, Full Squad, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team Match: The second T20 match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played in Visakhapatnam on TuesdayIndia Women lead the three match series 1-0 after an eight wicket win in the opening game. Jemimah Rodrigues was named player of the match in the first T20. Sri Lanka Women will look to bounce back and level the series at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Head-to-head record

India Women and Sri Lanka Women have played 27 T20 matches against each other. India Women have won 21 matches. Sri Lanka Women have won five matches. One match ended in a tie.

Matches played India Women wins Sri Lanka Women wins Draw or tie 27 21 5 1

Recent form

India Women have won three of their last five matches. Sri Lanka Women have won one of their last five matches.

Team Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Match 5 India Women W L W L W Sri Lanka Women L L W L L

Pitch report

The match will be played at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. A total of five T20 matches have been played at this venue so far. The average first innings score is 113 runs. The average second innings score is 102 runs. In the last five matches at this ground the team bowling first has won four times. Spinners have taken 57 percent of the wickets at this venue. In the previous match at this stadium the scoring pattern showed a steady rise across overs. Teams scored around 31 runs in the first six overs of the first innings. The score reached about 121 runs by the end of 20 overs.

Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (W), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani.

Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh Thakur, G Kamalini, Sneh Rana

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani, Malsha Shehani, Imesha Dulani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimesha Madushani

Live Broadcast

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 pm on December 23. In India the match will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar and broadcast on the Star Sports Network.