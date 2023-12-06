India Women win toss, decide to field first against England Women in 1st T20I

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the toss and decided to field first against Heather Knight's England in the first T20I match of the three-game series at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Both India and England will be looking forward to clinching a win in the first match of the series to get a remarkable start.

Both sides have squared off against each other 27 times, out of which England women won 20 matches and India seven times.

"We're going to bowl first. We want to put pressure on their batters because it's the first game, and sometimes it's very difficult to know what a good score is. Also, our team is very confident in chasing. Shreyanka and Saika are playing their first games today. We just want to continue playing good cricket at Mumbai," Kaur said at the toss.

"We would've bowled first too. We had a couple of days to acclimatize. We're looking to build on the things we've done in the past year. We did well in the English summer earlier and showed a lot of intent. Hoping for a big crowd today and hoping to do well," Knight said.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque.

England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (Wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur.

The match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

