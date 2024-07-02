Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 : India women's team head coach Amol Muzumdar gave full credit to the South African batters for putting on a good fight against India's huge total in the record-breaking one-off Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

It was a game that saw records tumble on Day 1, with India recording the highest total on Day 1 in women's cricket by putting a score of 525/4 on the board.

The opening day also saw the highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket, with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana forging a 292-run partnership for the first wicket.

In reply, South Africa was bundled out on 266. But the Proteas put up a strong fight attempting to rewrite history. However, they managed to put up a paltry total of 37 after India imposed a follow-on.

"Even if they get ahead after following-on, we might have a little bit of a chance to chase it down. Full credit to the SA batters, who applied themselves really well. They put up a good show. For a day and a half, we were properly tested," Muzumdar said after the game.

After India imposed the follow on the visitors, South Africa's skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus gave the hosts a run for their money with a splendid performance from the bat.

They made India bowlers totter hard while putting their art with the bat on exhibition. The duo stitched up a 190-run stand to keep them in the thick of the action.

When the partnership looked dangerous, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took the onus and broke their stand by breaching Luus' defence and ending her time on the crease for 109.

Wolvaardt, who was almost flawless throughout her time on the crease, struck 122 off 314 deliveries before getting pinned in front of the stumps by Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

"The second session on day three, we made them follow-on, we couldn't pick up any wickets. Luus and Laura played really well. Credit to them. Hats off to our girls as well. They stuck it out in the middle, fought hard, and every wicket was earned. Credit to every single player and even the reserves," he added.

India continued their unbeaten streak in the Test format that stretches back to 2006. In December last month, they defeated England and Australia on home soil to keep their unbeaten record intact.

They were dominant against both sides, but South Africa managed to ask them a couple of questions that threatened their unbeaten run. For Muzumdar, it was a fantastic Test match that tested the real character of both teams.

"Talking about Test match cricket, we played against England, and it was a historic Test match. Record-breaking Test match against England. We played against Australia, we won that at the Wankhede. And this one against South Africa. I'd say that this one was a real test of character for both teams. It was a fantastic match to watch and a fantastic Test match for all the players also. No better advertisement for cricket than this Test match," Muzumdar concluded.

After South Africa folded on 373 in the second innings, India chased down the 37-run target in 9.2 overs and sealed a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.

