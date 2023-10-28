India women's team to host England and Australia in action-packed home season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed the schedule for the home series for Team India against England and Australia.

This action-packed home season will include two Tests in December, along with six T20Is and three ODIs.

The season kicks off with the resumption of A tours, as India A hosts England A team for three T20s at the Wankhede Stadium.

The international home season will begin with India hosting England for three T20Is, which will be played under lights at the Wankhede Stadium.

England's Tour of India will culminate with a four-day Test scheduled from December 14th to 17th at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Australia will then arrive on Indian soil to kickstart their multi-format series, commencing with a Test at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21 to 24.

The Test will be followed by six white-ball matches, starting with the three ODIs, followed by three T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium.

The red-ball match versus England will be the first women's Test in India since the hosts defeated South Africa in 2014. Since then, India has played two women's Tests, one against England and one against Australia, the latter of which being a pink-ball match, in 2021. Both games ended in exciting ties.

Since Australia's late-year tour of India, all of India's home cricket has been played in and around Mumbai. While the five-match T20I series was hosted at DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium last year, the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year was also held in the two stadiums in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor