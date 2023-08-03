Indian Blind Cricket announces captains, vice-captains for IBSA World Games 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 3 : Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Thursday announced the captains for the Indian Blind Cricket teams (both men and women) that will represent the country in the upcoming International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023, Birmingham.

Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri (B2 Category) has been named as the captain of the men's

cricket team while Venkateswara Rao Dunna (B2 Category) has been appointed as his deputy for the IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham. Both players are from Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Varsha Umapathi (B1 Category) who hails from Karnataka will lead the women's cricket team. Phula Saren (B3 Category) from Odisha has been appointed as the vice-captain of the squad.

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) also unveiled jerseys (for both men's and women's teams) ahead of their debut in IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham. Games are scheduled to be held from August 18 to August 27 and blind cricket has been included in the World Games for the first time.

Speaking on the announcement ahead of the World Games, Buse Gowda, President of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) said, "I am happy and humbled to address my first Press Conference as a president of Indian Women’s and Men’s Cricket Teams are travelling to Birmingham to take part in the IBSA World Games. We are grateful to IBSA for including Cricket for the Blind for the first time in the World Games. This is the best opportunity for the players to represent the country and continue to be the World Champions.”

The Chairman of CABI Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said, "This is the first tournament where both Men’s and Women’s Teams are taking part in the World Games. Indian Men’s team for the blind has won 3 T20 World Cups, 2 ODI World Cups and an Asia Cup in the last 10 years. It is now the turn of the Women’s team along with the Men’s team to keep the country’s Flag flying high in Birmingham."

Varsha U Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind expressed her gratitude to CABI for giving her the opportunity to lead the team in the historic championship.

Ajay Kumar Reddy Captain of the Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind spoke on the preparation for the tournament and how the team is excited to play competitive cricket at the IBSA World Games.

Schedule for IBSA World Games 2023, Birmingham:

On August 14, the Indian men's team will arrive in Birmingham with a mission to make the

nation proud. A day later, on August 15, the team along with their officials, will come

together to celebrate India's Independence Day. The Indian Men's Team is geared up to play

a practice match on the same day

Indian Women's Team arrives for IBSA World Games 2023, Birmingham. On August 17, the spotlight will shine on the Indian women's team as they arrive at the

tournament's venue.

Campaigns Kick Off with High-Stake Matches: August 20 will mark a momentous day as both the Indian men's and women's teams begin their campaigns. The Indian men's team will kickstart their journey with a thrilling match against Pakistan, while the Indian women's team will take on Australia to kickstart their campaign.

India Men’s Squad for IBSA World Games 2023: Basappa Waddagol - B1, Mohammed Jafar Iqbal - B1, Maharaja Sivasubramanian - B1, Omprakash Pal - B1, Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda - B1, Nilesh Yadav - B1, Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri - B2 (Captain), Venkateswara Rao Dunna - B2 (Vice-captain), Pankaj Bhue - B2, Rambir Singh - B2, Nakula Badanayak - B2, Irfan Diwan - B2, Prakasha Jayaramaiah - B3, Sunil Ramesh - B3, Deepak Malik - B3, Durga Rao Tompaki - B3, Dineshbhai Chamaydabhai Rathva - B3

Indian Women’s Squad for IBSA World Games 2023: Varsha U - B1 (Captain), Valasanaini Ravanni - B1 - Andhra Pradesh, Simu Das - B1, Padmini Tudu - B1 - Odisha, Killaka Sandhya - B1 - Andhra Pradesh, Priya - B1 - Madhya Pradesh, Gangavva Neelappa Harijan - B2, Sandra Davis Karimalikkal - B2, Basanti Hansda - B2, Prity Prasad - B2, Sushma Patel - B3, M. Satyavathi - B3 - Andhra Pradesh, Phula Saren - B3 (Vice-captain), Jhili Birua - B3, Ganga Sambhaji Kadam - B3, Deepika TC - B3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor