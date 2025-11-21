Indian Blind Women's Cricket team confident ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia

By Vipul Kashyap

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 21 : The Indian Blind Women's Cricket team is set to face the Australia Blind Women's Cricket team in the semifinal of the first Women's T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind 2025 on November 22 in Colombo. Head coach V Chandu and captain Deepika TC expressed confidence, highlighting their team's preparation and determination to perform well against Australia's strong lineup.

V Chandu said the team is confident and determined to give their best in the semifinal.

"We're going to give our 100 per cent. Our team is very confident. We practised a lot to get here. We crossed a lot of hurdles. We're just two hurdles away. We're going to give our 100 per cent. I'd say they have good bowlers and batters. At the same time, we also have good bowlers and batters. If we restrict the batting, it'll be better," Chandu told ANI.

Deepika said the team is well-prepared and confident for the semifinal against Australia.

"We have already played with Australia. We know their strategy. Our team is very good. We have excellent players in our team. We have good all-rounders in our team. Definitely, we will give 100 per cent. Australia's batting is very good. We know them. Our team has good bowlers. We will try to bowl well and play well. Our team is ready," Deepika said.

"The India women's team has already won the World Cup. We saw the final match of the World Cup. We also imagined winning the World Cup final. We are ready. Our Indian team is strong, and I have faith in our players. We talk amongst ourselves and say that we will win the World Cup and take it home," he added.

In the league stage, India recorded convincing wins, defeating Sri Lanka and the USA by 10 wickets, Australia by 209 runs, Nepal by 85 runs, and Pakistan by eight wickets.

