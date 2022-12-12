Indian cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes to Yuvraj Singh

The Indian cricketing fraternity took to social media to extend birthday wishes to former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who turned 41 on Monday.

In 2019, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. In 304 ODIs, he slammed up 8,701 runs at an impressive average of 36.55, including 14 centuries.

With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli posted on his Instagram and wrote, "May God bless you abundantly."

BCCI, the country's governing body of cricket took to Twitter to extend wishes to the star.

"402 International matches, 11778 international runs, 17 tons, 148 wickets. Wishing the legendary @YUVSTRONG12- former #TeamIndia all-rounder and ICC World T20 Championship & ICC World Cup-winner - a very happy birthday," BCCI tweeted.

Former India batter Suresh Raina took to Twitter to wish Yuvraj and wrote, "Wishing my big brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very Happy Birthday Cheers to all the fun memories that we share together on & off the field. May God bless you with tons of happiness and success. Lots of Love Yuvi Pa. Have a blessed day!"

"Happy Birthday to the best white-ball cricketer India has ever produced! @YUVSTRONG12," Yuvraj's former teammate Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Pajhi @YUVSTRONG12 Lots Of Love Always."

Indian cricketing legend and former captain Mithali Raj tweeted, "A fighter on and off the field, @Yuvstrong12, your journey is an inspiration for so many. Wishing you a very happy birthday and may you have a wonderful year ahead."

The Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also took to twitter and wrote in a post, "The icon of grit and passion who showed us that with indomitable will, comes glory! Super Birthday Yuvi."

"U19 WC winner & Player of the tournament T20 WC winner ODI WC winner & player of the tournament 1st to hit 6 sixes in an over in T20Is Fastest 50 in T20I 2 times IPL winner Last but not least, win battle against cancer wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a happy birthday #HappybirthdayYuvi," Munaf Patel tweeted.

India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik wrote, "Happiest birthday to a batter who has given us moments to cherish for a lifetime. Have a superb one @YUVSTRONG12!"

The 38-year-old was also phenomenal in India's World Cup triumph in 2011 as he became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for 362 runs and 15 wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

