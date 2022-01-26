Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

India batter Virat Kohli wished people of India on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian."

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also took to Twitter and and shared greetings on the occasion.

"Warm Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. So proud of the diversity, vibrancy and culture of our country. Jai Hind," tweeted Jadeja.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also extended greetings and wrote in Hindi, "Happy Republic Day to all the people of India."

Former India batter VVS Laxman also wished 'peace' and 'good health' to the people of India on the Republic Day.

"Greetings to every Indian on the occasion of our 73rd #RepublicDay. Our diversity is our beauty and I wish everyone peace, good health and happiness. Jai Hind!"

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir wrote, "After laying down countless lives, we got the rights to protect each life! Cherish it! Happy #RepublicDay."

( With inputs from ANI )

