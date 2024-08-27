Indian Cricket fraternity wishes Jay Shah on his appointment as ICC chairman

New Delhi [India], August 27 : The Indian Cricket fraternity gave best wishes to newly appointed International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah on Tuesday.

Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah, who has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya took to social media and congratulated Jay Shah following his appointment.

"Congratulations @JayShah bhai on being elected as the youngest chairman of ICC. Look forward to seeing you take cricket to even greater heights. Your vision and drive will help ICC, just like it did with BCCI," Pandya wrote on X.

https://x.com/hardikpandya7/status/1828452650976780613

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also lauded the former BCCI secretary after being elected as the chairman of ICC.

"Congratulations to @JayShah on being elected unopposed as ICC Chairmanthe youngest ever at just 35! His experience running @BCCI will undoubtedly serve him well. The cricket community can be rest assured that Jay will work tirelessly to help World Cricket and @ICC to realize their full potential and take them to another level," Shastri wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/RaviShastriOfc/status/1828474000810614892

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh gave his best wishes to Jay Shah following his appointment as the new ICC chairman.

"Congratulations to Secretary @BCCI @JayShahJi on your election, unopposed, as Chairman @ICC. Confident that the ICC will benefit from your experience of handling Indian cricket. Your leadership will guide world cricket to a new height. My best wishes," Harbhajan posted on X.

https://x.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1828454228660031841

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill said "All the Best" to Jay Shah following the appointment.

"Congratulations on being appointed chairman of the ICC, all the best Jay bhai!" Gill wrote on X.

https://x.com/ShubmanGill/status/1828462293035684059

Men in Blue head coach, Gautam Gambhir also congratulated Jay Shah.

"Many congrats @JayShah bhai! I know world cricket will grow tremendously under your exceptional leadership!" Gambhir wrote on X.

https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/1828457696145940780

Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after current Chair Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term, as per a media release by ICC.

Upon his election, Shah expressed his intent to advancing the global reach and popularity of cricket, particularly with its upcoming inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympicsa moment he views as a pivotal opportunity for the sport's growth.

"I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah stated as quoted by ICC.

"I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before," Shah added.

"While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways," Shah concluded.

Jay Shah becomes the youngest person to lead the ICC. He also joins the likes of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar as Indians who have led the ICC in the pastShah's election marks a new chapter for the ICC as it seeks to expand the game's reach and continue its evolution on the global stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor