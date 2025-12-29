"Indian cricket has too much talent, a wonderful problem": Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody highlighted India's cricketing conundrum, saying there's just too much talent, and it's an excellent problem to have, but selectors and captains face a tough time choosing the best team.

"One of the issues with Indian cricket is that there is too much talent. There are simply too many options. It's a wonderful problem to have, but it becomes a nightmare for a selector or a captain," Tom Moody said on Jio Hotstar.

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan believes that in white-ball cricket, bowling attacks and defending low scores boost team confidence, making them a tough opponent in tournaments like the World Cup.

"In white-ball cricket, bowling attacks win you tournaments. When you can defend low scores, it creates a belief within the team that you can win a game from anywhere. That belief becomes a big threat for any team in a World Cup," Eoin Morgan said.

These comments come after India recently announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead India in his first-ever ICC tournament as captain, with Axar Patel named as his deputy.

The team was announced by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia at the board's headquarters earlier this month, in the presence of captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Fiery opener Abhishek Sharma, who has a strike rate of 188.02 in the format, is expected to open the side, with Sanju Samson expected to partner him. Ishan Kishan, who last played a T20I for India in 2023, has been brought in as the backup opener and wicket-keeper.

Tilak Varma, pace all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, spin all-rounders Axar, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh give a lot of firepower and depth to the Indian middle-order. Kuldeep Yadav is the specialist spinner with Varun Chakravarthy, while Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace bowling attack featuring Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

India is placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and the United States and will start its campaign against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026 and New Zealand T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor