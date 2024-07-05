Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Entire Team India Sing 'Vande Mataram' During T20 World Cup Celebration at Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video)

The entire nation greeted the Indian cricket team with fervor as they returned from Barbados following a historic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Celebrations continued throughout the nation on Thursday, July 5, as the Men in Blue were hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special breakfast meeting followed by an open-bus victory parade in Mumbai.

The World Champions were also felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium in front of 33,000 people who joined in to celebrate their historic triumph. During the event, Rohit Sharma's men did a victory lap for the fans, singing the patriotic song "Vande Mataram" by A.R. Rahman. The moment became an instant hit on social media as fans couldn't control their excitement seeing their favorite stars elated and flaunting the World Cup trophy and the national tricolor.

The BCCI shared a video where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and the rest of the team members can be seen passionately singing the "Vande Mataram" song, bringing the crowd to their feet. The video, guaranteed to give goosebumps to Indians, has garnered over 2 million views so far on the social media platform. The video also captures a rather humorous moment when a fan throws a shirt towards Hardik Pandya in excitement, leaving Bumrah in splits.

Fans filled Marine Drive for the Victory Parade. A huge number of fans gathered to witness Team India's victory parade in Mumbai. People from all over the city thronged to Marine Drive to get a close look at their favorite stars who finally won an ICC trophy after 11 years. The entire team looked ecstatic as they posed with the World Cup trophy on the team bus, one by one, making the crowd go wild.

In a heartwarming moment, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also held the trophy together, raising it for the fans who stood by the Indian team through thick and thin when they failed to win a major title in the past 11 years. The celebrations are likely to continue over the next few days as players return to their respective cities, where they're expected to be honored once again.