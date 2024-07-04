Indian Cricket Team to Meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 AM After Arriving in Delhi Post T20 World Cup win

The Indian cricket team landed at Delhi airport on Thursday morning, where they were met with a wave of enthusiastic fans eager to greet the T20 World Cup Champions. The Rohit Sharma-led side received a grand welcome, complete with cheering supporters who followed them all the way to their hotel. The players, escorted by police and CISF officials, waved and smiled at their fans, who eagerly snapped photos and took distant selfies with their favorite stars. After arriving at the hotel, the team took some time to rest before heading to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 11 AM today.

After the meeting with the Prime Minister, the team will head back to the airport to catch a special flight to Mumbai and will then have a grand roadshow from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma and his team have extended a special invitation to their fans to join them at Marine Drive. Upon arrival at Mumbai airport, the team will proceed to Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI has organized a 1 km victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede, followed by a brief ceremony at the stadium.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from T20is format after winning world cup. This came shock to many cricket lovers as they were not expecting this. after winning team India had to extend their stay as in Barbados as the got stuck in category 4 hurricane.