Indian Deaf Cricket Association unveils Team India jersey for three-match T20 Deaf cricket series

New Delhi [India], December 9 : The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) on Monday unveiled the new Team India jersey for the upcoming three-Match T20 Deaf Cricket Series (IDCA Deaf vs. Dubai Deaf) to be held at DCS YOU SELECTS Arena, Sharjah, UAE, from December 11 to December 13.

The unveiling ceremony was conducted in the presence of IDCA Support Partners, IDCA board members, and the Indian Deaf Cricket Team participating in this prestigious tournament,a release said.

Roma, CEO, Indian Deaf Cricket Association - "The 3-Match T20 Deaf Cricket Series is an excellent platform to promote sports among specially abled athletes. Our team is elated to represent India. We are all set for the championship and look forward to our players proving their mettle on the pitch. Inclusivity is a shared philosophy between India & UAE".

Reena Jain Malhotra, Patron, IDCA said, "It was a delight to watch our players excitement on ground and proudly holding the jersey as a badge of honour! We extend heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors, support partners, corporates, and CSR teams for their unwavering faith and support. Their encouragement motivates our players to give their best."

Sumit Jain, President, IDCA - "Our players are well-prepared and excited for the championship. They are ready to showcase their skills and compete for the prestigious title. I wish them the very best for the series."

Pratik Puri, Sports Consultant, Government of Haryana, commented: "Team IDCA will be playing against the newly formed Dubai Deaf Team in Sharjah. I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes to the inspiring players, board members, and office bearers of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association. It is truly heartening to see the remarkable strides you are taking toward the growth and development of IDCA, which continues to provide tremendous opportunities to talented players across the country. My best wishes to the entire team for the upcoming Friendship Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE. IDCA's iconic #DareToDream campaign in Indiaaimed at promoting differently-abled cricket and uplifting various developmental aspects of the lives of differently-abled youthhas significantly expanded the team's presence in cricketing nations such as Trinidad & Tobago, England, and the UAE. This match will further strengthen inclusive and collaborative relationships with partner countries."

Squad - IDCA Deaf Team: - Virender Singh - Captain (Himachal Pradesh), Suhail Ahmad (Jammu & Kashmir), R Yashwanth Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Santosh Kumar Mohapatra (Odisha), Aswin Kaliaperumal - WK (Tamil Nadu), Rahul Vaghamshi (Gujarat), Ihjas Pattappil (Kerala), Samiullah Khan Pathan - WK (Maharashtra), Pranil More (Maharashtra), Viraj Kolte (Maharashtra), Jigar Thakkar (Gujarat), Vaibhav Paranjpe (Madhya Pradesh), Deepak Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) & Fahimuddin (Delhi).

Support Staff: - Mukesh Kumar - Manager, Asheesh Bajpai - Assistant Manager, Dev Dutt - Head Coach, Santosh Kumar Rai - Mentor, Mohd Imran - Fitness Trainer & Sharad Mudgal - Interpreter (ISL).

Schedule

11-12-2025

1st T20 IDCA Deaf Team VS Dubai Deaf Team - 05:30 PM (UAE Time)

12-12-2025

2nd T20 IDCA Deaf Team VS Dubai Deaf Team - 02:30 PM (UAE Time)

13-12-2025

3rd T20 IDCA Deaf Team VS Dubai Deaf Team - 05:30 PM (UAE Time).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor