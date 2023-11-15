Indian fans rejoice as Men in Blue reach final of 2023 World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Celebrations began in various cities across the country as team India sealed its place in the final of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, beating New Zealand by 70 runs on Wednesday.

A large crowd was seen dancing to the beat of drums in Mumbai, celebrating India's victory over New Zealand. A huge crowd gathered in Pune, and several people waved the national flag.

"Rohit Sharma gave a brilliant start. In the finals, he can score 150 or 200 as well. Shreyas Iyer played really well today," a fan in Ahmedabad told ANI.

People were seen celebrating in Noida after India's victory over New Zealand in the semis.

Fans in Jammu burst crackers and dance with joy as they celebrate Team India's victory.

Kohli's 'Virat' show at the Wankhede Stadium followed by Mohammed Shami's lethal 7-wicket haul powered India to the final of ICC World Cup 2023, beating New Zealand by 70 runs in a mouth-watering semifinal clash on Wednesday.

Daryl Mitchell's vigilant knock of 134 runs came up short against Shami's lethal spell as the India pacer led India's effort in the field to help the hosts seal a place in Sunday's final.

The hosts, who have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, reached their first ODI World Cup final since 2011.

Kohli's superb 50th record century followed the Indian openers' scorching start, as the tournament hosts got off to a flying start in Mumbai.

Shami also made history as he registered the best wickets by an Indian bowler in World Cup history. Shami finished with supreme figures of 7/57, making him the tournament's highest wicket-taker, with 24 from six games at a breathtaking average of 9.13.

