Indian Flag at Gaddafi Stadium: Pakistani Fans Seen Carrying Tricolour During PAK vs NZ ODI Match in Lahore; Pic Goes Viral

Pakistani fans were seen carrying an Indian national flag at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 8, during the first Tri-Series match between Pakistan and New Zealand. During the match, a cameraman spotted a group of attendees carrying the national flags of India and Pakistan.

They are also seen carrying a message board saying, "Pakistan is a safe country...Don't bring politics into the game." This is the message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for refusing to travel the Indian National Cricket team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. PCB is the host of the mega tournament, which is scheduled to begin on February 19.

Tricolour Spotted in Pakistan Cricket Stadium

Pakistan fans brought the Indian flag to the venue during the Tri-Series match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Lahore. 👏#Cricket#India#PAKvNZ#ODIpic.twitter.com/doN1hj7lAH — Harkishan Mahedele (@mahedele20181) February 8, 2025

Also Read | Rachin Ravindra Left Bleeding After Ball Hits His Forehead While Attempting Catch During PAK vs NZ ODI 2025 (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, during the first ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan, the Kiwis won the toss and chose to bat on Saturday, setting the target of 331 runs. Pakistan could only score 252 runs and lost the match by 78 runs. Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer with 84 runs, while Salman Agha contributed 40 runs, and Tayyab Tahir scored 30 important runs.

Glenn Philips scored a century against Pakistan, while Daryl Mitchell contributed 81 runs and Kane Williamson scored 58 runs. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets, Abrar Ahmed picked up two wickets, and Haris Rauf clinched one wicket.