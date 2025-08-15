Indian head coach Gambhir attends Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 15 : Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir attended the Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Friday.

Gambhir recently returned to India after Team India's hard-fought 2-2 series draw against England away from home. This series holds plenty of significance in India's current cricketing scenario as the Test team is under transition with a young Shubman Gill leading the side in the absence of legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. After a whitewash against New Zealand at home by 3-0 last year and a horrid tour to Australia where India lost by 1-3, this series gave a sigh of relief to Gambhir, Team India and fans alike.

Speaking toafter the aarti, Gambhir said, "I have come here for the third time and my family has also come today... May the Lord's blessings stay on the entire country..."

The next assignment for Gambhir will be the Asia Cup T20 edition starting from September 9 onwards. India's campaign will start against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled for September 14. India is a part of Group A along with Pakistan, Oman and the UAE.

Team India, under captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, will have to select their best T20I squad, with an eye on defending the ICC T20 World Cup title, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year.

Under Gambhir, India has an incredible T20Is record, winning 12 out of 15 matches, losing just two and tying one. This includes series wins in Sri Lanka and South Africa and against Bangladesh and England at home.

