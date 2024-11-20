Indian men's blind cricket team won't compete in T20WC in Pakistan after denial of permission, confirms association

New Delhi [India], November 20 : The Indian men's blind cricket team will not participate in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) "completely denied" permission, confirmed Shailender Yadav, General Secretary of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), on Tuesday.

The team, currently based in New Delhi, had been undergoing an intensive training camp in preparation for the prestigious tournament. The players were scheduled to travel to Pakistan on November 21 via the Wagah Border.

Speaking to ANI, Shailender Yadav expressed disappointment, stating that the decision was unfair to the players who had been training rigorously for almost a month.

"An informal conversation with the MEA revealed that permission to travel to Pakistan was completely denied, although we are waiting for official confirmation, which is expected on Wednesday. This back-and-forth has been ongoing for days. The team has been in Delhi for the last 25 days undergoing a tough training camp. It is very unfortunate that they won't be able to participate in the T20 World Cup in Pakistan. This is not fair to the players who have dedicated their entire lives to the game," Yadav said.

He highlighted the unique challenges of blind cricket, emphasising the hard work and commitment required to become a professional player.

"Blind cricket is very different and extremely challenging. It demands rigorous training and immense dedication. For the players selected for this World Cup, this might have been their only opportunity, as selection in the next four years is uncertain," he added.

Yadav also criticised the timing of the diplomatic decision, pointing out the significant investments and preparations already made.

"I feel the government should have taken this decision earlier. The BCCI has known for months that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025. A diplomatic decision at the right time would have avoided unnecessary expenditure and disappointment. While I am not aware of the exact diplomatic stance between the two countries, as a player, organiser, and board member, I believe cricket should be about the growth of the game," he said.

The team was initially scheduled to travel to Amritsar on November 20, staying overnight before entering Pakistan via the Wagah Border on November 21.

Commenting on the emotional impact on the players, Yadav stated, "This is a huge shock for the players. It's not just about travelling to Pakistan; it's about playing against Pakistan. For months, they had been dreaming of competing in the 4th T20 World Cup in Pakistan and defeating them on their home soil. The players are deeply disappointed, not just about the cancellation but about losing the opportunity to achieve this goal."

The Indian men's blind cricket team has a stellar record in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, having won all three previous editions in 2012, 2017, and 2022.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced its decision not to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing "security concerns."

