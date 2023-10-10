Indian men's, women's sub junior teams leave for Netherlands tour

New Delhi [India], October 10 : The Indian Sub Junior Men's and Women's Hockey Teams flew from New Delhi to Amsterdam, Netherlands in the wee hours of Tuesday to participate in the international games scheduled to be played from October 13 to October 16.

The Indian Sub Junior Men's Hockey Team, under the leadership of captain Manmeet Singh Rai and Vice Captain Ashu Maurya, is set to face the Netherlands Boys U18 and U16 teams, as per a Hockey India press release.

The Indian Sub Junior Women's Hockey Team, with captain Bhavya at the helm and vice captain Rajni Kerketta by her side, is set to lock horns with the Netherlands Girls U18 and U16 sides.

Indian Sub Junior Men and Women Hockey Teams' matches against U18 teams will take place on October 14, while the games against U16 sides will be played on October 15 and 16.

Additionally, as part of the tour, both the Indian Sub Junior Men and Women's Teams will also engage in friendly matches against the Men and Women's teams of a senior club in the Netherlands on October 13.

These encounters promise to be thrilling battles that will further enrich the Indian Sub Junior players' experience and contribute to their development as top-class athletes.

Speaking on the tour, Indian Sub Junior Men's Hockey Team Coach Sardar Singh said this tour is not just about competition, it is a testament to the dedication of these young players and the vision of Hockey India's grassroots development programme.

"The tour will serve as an invaluable learning experience for our young players. They have shown immense potential, and this exposure to international competition will help them grow and mature as hockey players. I am excited to see them in action," he said.

Meanwhile, Indian Sub Junior Women's Hockey Team Coach Rani Rampal said the journey to the Netherlands is a remarkable opportunity for the girls to test their skills against tough opposition.

"It's a stepping stone in their hockey careers and I believe they will rise to the occasion and make India proud."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor