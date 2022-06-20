Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar looking forward to getting back stronger after T20I series against SA

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that he will be looking forward to getting back stronger physically and with my bowling, after the fifth and the final T20I against South Africa got abandoned.

The fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain. With this, the series stays level at 2-2 and will be shared by both sides.

"Really proud. Body feels good, but I don't want to talk much about it. Just want to focus on getting back stronger physically and with my bowling. Most of the times I bowl two at the top and two at the end," said Bhuvneshwar after the match got abandoned.

"Being a senior, I also think about how to help the youngsters. I have been lucky that the captain gave me the free hand to do whatever I wanted. Pretty blessed in that way," he added.

Bhuvneshwar scalped 6 wickets in the series, with four of them during the second T20I match. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Series.

Before the action was interrupted by rain, India were 28/2 in 3.3 overs, with Shreyas Iyer (0*) and Rishabh Pant (1*).

Put to bat first by South Africa, India was off to a bad start. Under the first four overs openers, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad were back in the hut after scoring 15 and 10 runs respectively. Proteas bowler Lungi Ngidi gave a big blow to the Men in Blue as he dismissed both the openers under the powerplay.

Notably, in the 4th match of the series, India defeated the Proteas by 82 runs to level the series. Put to bat first, India posted 169/6 in their 20 overs, largely powered by the efforts of Dinesh Karthik (55) and vice-captain Hardik Pandya (46). In reply, SA was bundled out for just 87. Avesh Khan was the star for Men in Blue with the ball, taking 4/18.

India will now be squaring off against Ireland for a two-match T20I series on June 26 and June 28 in Dublin.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor