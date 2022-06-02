Indian pacer Deepak Chahar marries fiance Jaya Bhardwaj

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar got married to his fiance Jaya Bhardwaj on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Agra.

Deepak shared the pictures from his marriage on social media with a romantic message on Thursday.

"When I met you the first time, I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moments of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us," Deepak wrote on his official social media handle.

In the IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Chahar proposed to his girlfriend after the match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on October 7, 2021.

Rahul Chahar who has also played for India wished his elder brother on his private social media account.

"Happy married life you two... Soooo happy for you and all the good wishes .. wishing you an amazing married life. Loads of Love," posted Rahul on his official Instagram account.

CSK had bought back Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 crore in the 2022 player auction but he had missed all of the defending champions' matches due to a back injury.

29-year-old Deepak Chahar has so far taken 59 wickets at an average of 29.19 in 63 matches. His breakthrough year came in 2019 when he finished with 22 wickets in 17 matches. In 2021, when CSK stormed to their 4th title, Chahar had managed to take only 14 wickets in 15 matches.

For India, Deepak has played seven ODIs and 20 T20's in which he had taken 10 wickets with an economy of 6.01 and 26 wickets with an economy of 8.27 respectively.

Chahar has, in recent times, made significant contributions with the bat - most recently, he hit 54 against South Africa in an ODI before following it up with 38 against the West Indies.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor