Indian pacer Mohammed Shami explores another sport, reveals his big secret

Amazon miniTVs - Amazon's free video streaming service, recently released their sports drama series - ‘Slum Golf’ that chronicles the life of Pawan, a young boy from Mumbai’s slums and his quest to the path of glory! Evoking emotional sentiments and the will to pursue one’s passion, the series is a telling example of emerging victorious in the face of adversity and is being showered with love by audiences for its storyline and endearing characters. Starring Sharad Kelkar, Mayur More, and Arjan Aujla, the inspiring story of an underdog showcasing tremendous grit and resilience is streaming on Amazon miniTV for free.

The streaming service dropped a fascinating video featuring Cricketer Mohd. Shami. The talented cricketer is seen interacting with a cameraman while playing cricket and demonstrating his bowling prowess. Adding a twist to this, he takes a U-turn from bowling in cricket to holding a golf stick in hand. When asked by the cameraman if he has switched from cricket to a new sport, hitting a golf putt, he says, ‘Pawan Nagre ko dekh ke tereko bhi Golf ka chaska chadhega’. Expressing his delight in watching the series, he is seen appreciating the narrative and lauding the efforts of the team, urging others to watch Slum Golf on Amazon miniTV for free. I am elated to be associated with Amazon miniTV for their latest sports drama, Slum Golf. It is a beautiful story of passion and determination, proving how hard work and dedication can do wonders. I hope Pawan's story becomes an inspiration for everyone to pursue their dreams no matter what the obstacles are. I urge everyone to watch Slum Golf which is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free!” shared Mohammed Shami.

