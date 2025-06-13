Indian Players Observe Silence, Wear Black Armbands in Tribute to Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims During Intra-Squad Match (See Pics)

All players and support staff of the India National Cricket Team wore black armbands on Friday during their intra-squad match at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham to pay tribute to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared the update on its official social media handles. The board stated that the gesture was to honour the victims of one of the deadliest aviation tragedies in the country’s history. Ahead of the game, the players also observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the crash.

The Air India flight, which was headed to London from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, crashed just minutes after takeoff. The aircraft went down in a medical college complex near the airport. According to reports, the plane was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Of the passengers, 69 were Indian citizens. The others included 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens and one Canadian. Only one person is reported to have survived the crash. The confirmed death toll has reached 265.

The intra-squad match is part of the team's preparation for the upcoming five-match Test series against England starting June 20.