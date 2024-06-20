Indian players wear black armbands against Afghanistan in former India pacer David Johnson's honour

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 20 : Rohit Sharma-led Team India is taking the field against Afghanistan in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 wearing black armbands in memory of former India fast bowler David Johnson who passed away on Thursday.

David Johnson was a former right-arm fast bowler who played in two Test matches in 1996 for Team India, where he managed to take three wickets.

Johnson snapped 125 wickets with a strike of 47.4 and an average of 28.63 in 39 games during his first-class cricket career. Despite being a lower-order batsman most of the time, he had scored a century in first-class cricket.

The former bowler bagged 41 wickets in 33 List A matches. In 2015, he played his final competitive match in the Karnataka Premier League.

Team India will wear black armbands today in memory of former Indian fast bowler David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, India ended their group stage with three wins in three matches against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA in Group A while their last game against Canada ended in a washout.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan ended the group stage in second place in Group C, with three wins and a loss to West Indies.

India will be aiming to register big wins in the Super Eights of the marquee event to qualify for the semifinals and end India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor