Indian Players Wear Black Armbands in IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Clash; Here's Why

Indian cricketers paid tribute to former fast bowler David Johnson by wearing black armbands during their T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Afghanistan at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Team India will wear black armbands today in memory of former Indian fast bowler David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/dhFiwjnWSs — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2024

Johnson, who passed away at the age of 52 in Bengaluru, played two Tests for India in 1996, taking three wickets. His sudden death has shocked the cricketing community.

According to a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official, Johnson succumbed to injuries sustained from falling off the balcony of his fourth-floor apartment. Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead. Johnson is survived by his wife and two children. Although he had been overseeing a cricket academy, his health had been deteriorating in recent times.

Read Also | David Johnson Passes Away: Former Indian Cricketer Dies By Suicide, Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Speedster's Tragic Death

"We received reports that he had fallen from the fourth floor of his apartment building. He was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared brought dead," the KSCA official informed PTI. Johnson played a pivotal role in Karnataka's formidable bowling lineup during the 1990s, alongside cricketing luminaries such as Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, and Dodda Ganesh.

In the match against Afghanistan, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Introducing a tactical change, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

India advanced to the Super 8 stage with an impeccable record, having triumphed in all three group stage encounters against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA in Group A. However, their final group match versus Canada was abandoned due to inclement weather.